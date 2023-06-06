Mount Juliet Police searching for possible armed suspect after chase


Mount Juliet Police cruiser
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department (MJPD) are looking for a suspect who is possibly armed after a foot chase at the Glass Creek Apartments on Monday evening.

MJPD said the teen was one of two suspects involved in an incident at Glass Creek Apartments. Officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects with two handguns.

Officials said they were chasing the suspects because they were armed and running from an altercation near Walmart.

