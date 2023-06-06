Mount Juliet Police searching for possible armed suspect after chase

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Mount Juliet Police Department (MJPD) are looking for a suspect who is possibly armed after a foot chase at the Glass Creek Apartments on Monday evening.

MJPD said the teen was one of two suspects involved in an incident at Glass Creek Apartments. Officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects with two handguns.

Officials said they were chasing the suspects because they were armed and running from an altercation near Walmart.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.