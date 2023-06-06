Metro Police detective shot last week released from hospital

Detective Donovan Coble will continue his recovery at home.
Metro Police Detective Donovan Coble walks out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center on...
Metro Police Detective Donovan Coble walks out of Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Monday. He was shot last Thursday pursuing a suspect.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police detective shot last week has been released from the hospital, police confirmed on Monday.

Detective Donovan Coble was shot in the side while pursuing a burglary suspect in the Donelson area on Thursday afternoon.

Coble was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was initially in critical condition, according to police.

Delama Casimir, 37, of Pompano Beach, Florida, shot Coble behind a house on Upshaw Drive after Coble and another officer chased the shooter who was accused of breaking into cars at The Parking Spot. Casimir and Coble exchanged gunfire before Coble retreated to get medical attention.

Casimir was later discovered by Metro Police SWAT officers. Officer Tim Brewer shot Casimir in heavy foliage behind a home after he shouted demands to Casimir and reported seeing the pistol. Casimir was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro Police said Coble would continue his recovery at home.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

