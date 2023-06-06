Metro Police arrest ‘most wanted’ theft suspect

Antonio Crockett was identified in at least three theft cases at the mall, police said.
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a suspect on its “most wanted” list Monday evening after they said he is connected to an organized group responsible for shoplifting at high-end stores in Green Hills Mall.

Antonio Crockett, 24, had six outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was also wanted in several surrounding counties.

Crockett was identified in at least three theft cases at the mall, police said. Most cases involved several suspects entering the store and leaving with thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise.

Police said Crockett was recently identified as one of eight suspects during an incident in February 2023, where handbags were cut off of security wires. The group was confronted by staff before running out of the mall and leaving in three vehicles, police said.

Officers found Crockett on the last week of May on Jefferson Street. Crockett was entering his car and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Crockett was arrested at his Antioch residence Monday, June 6.

He was charged with three counts of felony theft, driving on a suspended license, evading arrest and probation violation. He is being held on a bond of $113,000.

