Metro Board votes down gender reassignment coverage for employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s employee benefits committee voted down a motion that would require the city to add gender reassignment procedures to employees’ medical coverage.

The motion sought to redefine gender-related procedures as medically necessary for good health, thus making them eligible for coverage under current self-funded medical benefits. It would have only covered employees and their beneficiaries over the age of 18.

After numerous public comments and a lengthy discussion from members of the board, the motion failed after a vote of 5-3.

