Metro Board votes down gender reassignment coverage for employees

The vote followed numerous public comments and a lengthy discussion from the board.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s employee benefits committee voted down a motion that would require the city to add gender reassignment procedures to employees’ medical coverage.

The motion sought to redefine gender-related procedures as medically necessary for good health, thus making them eligible for coverage under current self-funded medical benefits. It would have only covered employees and their beneficiaries over the age of 18.

After numerous public comments and a lengthy discussion from members of the board, the motion failed after a vote of 5-3.

