Man charged after allegedly poisoning dog with Lysol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man over the weekend after video footage captured him intentionally poisoning his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

According to the arrest report, MNPD officers responded to a domestic call on Saturday inside the Players Club neighborhood. A woman told officers her dog was sick and her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Brewington Bryant, was to blame.

The two are no longer in a romantic relationship but still live together.

The woman showed officers video footage from two days prior that showed Bryant approaching the dog’s cage in the middle of the night and spraying Lysol in the dog’s eyes and mouth, the report states. She told officers that she confronted him, and he reacted by yelling, “that dog ruined my life.”

Bryant was arrested late Monday night and charged with animal cruelty.

