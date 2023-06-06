Lebanon Police search for missing man with mental illness

Crouse is 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 120 pounds and requires medication daily to manage anxiety and schizophrenia, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for a missing 57-year-old man with mental illness.

Police say they need the public’s help in locating Russell Crouse, who was last seen at Cedarcroft on June 2 and is believed to have left the area on foot.

Crouse is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and requires medication daily to manage anxiety and schizophrenia, police said.

“Anyone with information on Mr. Crouse’s location is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Det. Justin Sandefur at 615-453-4322,” LPD said.

