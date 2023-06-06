Lebanon man identified as motorcyclist killed in I-40 crash near airport

There were no signs of impairment from either driver, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Lebanon man has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in Monday night’s crash with a tractor-trailer on I-40 East near Briley Parkway, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the motorcyclist, 61-year-old Charles Trumbleston II died at the scene of the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates both vehicles were traveling east when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle became entangled in the semi’s tires behind the cab of the truck, according to police.

There were no signs of impairment from either driver, police said. The investigation remains ongoing to determine which vehicle infringed on the other’s lane of travel.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

