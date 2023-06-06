Lanes closed on I-40 near airport after crash
The crash was reported just after 8 p.m.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several lanes of Interstate 40 East near Nashville International Airport are expected to close for a significant amount of time because of a crash, officials said.
The wreck was reported near the Briley Parkway exit just after 8 p.m.
According to information posted on TDOT Smartway, traffic on Briley Parkway from both directions will not be allowed to enter I-40 at the interchange and will be diverted to alternate routes.
