Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A husband and wife allegedly stabbed each other in a South Nashville neighborhood on Tuesday morning following an argument, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say just before 9 a.m., the husband of a caretaker working at a home on Hill Road showed up to his wife’s job and began arguing with her. Minutes later, the man stabbed his wife multiple times before she stabbed him back and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to police.

The husband drove himself to another neighborhood before he collapsed outside due to serious injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to MNPD.

The woman was also taken to VUMC with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police say.

Metro Police are continuing to investigate this incident and say the elderly woman inside her home was not harmed and was later picked up by family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.