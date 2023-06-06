First Alert Forecast: Heat relief is on the way.

A few showers expected Wednesday and a better chance Sunday
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cooler air is on the way for the second half of the week, along with some showers.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through tonight for Stewart and Montgomery counties in Tennessee and Trigg and Christian counties in Kentucky as smoke from

Canadian wildfires creates a haze in the mid-state

Otherwise tonight will be mostly clear with the low in the low 60s.

A shower or two will be possible late tomorrow, along a cold front that will move in from the Midwest. We will have more cloud cover in the area, too, making for slightly lower afternoon temperatures, highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rain chance late tomorrow in Nashville will be 30%.

Highs will drop into the 80 for a few days before highs are back near 90 for Sunday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will start with areas of fog. Once that lifts and dissipates, temperatures will climb into the low 80s. Humidity will drop during the afternoon.

Refreshing air for early June will continue into Friday, as well.

THIS WEEKEND:

Hotter weather is expected this weekend. Saturday looks dry, with the high in the upper 80s.

The high Sunday will be near 90. Late Sunday, showers and storms will move in. Right now, it appears isolated strong-severe storms will be possible. This threat may increase as we get closer to Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A few showers may linger into Monday. It will be cooler with highs in the low 80s,

Warmer weather will take over by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

