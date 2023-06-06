First Alert Forecast: Hazy sunshine from wildfire smoke

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could cause poor air quality in parts of the Mid State
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be hot and slightly less humid than yesterday with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon.

The high will be near 90 again this afternoon and you may notice a good haze to our sky today and tomorrow and that’s because smoke from Canadian wildfires will start to drift into the Mid State over the next couple of days.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the far NW middle Tennessee until midnight tonight. Those very sensitive to the air quality should limit their time outside, especially those with respiratory diseases such as Asthma.

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the day from a cold front that will drop in from the north. It will still be quite warm with the high in the upper 80s.

Behind the front, highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid-80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

We are looking at plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s for the afternoon.

By Saturday our temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with a few more afternoon clouds, but still, plenty of sunshine to go around. Despite the warm-up, the humidity will NOT make a comeback this weekend.

Sunday we should push back near 90 with some showers and storms pushing in late in the afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
Woman hit, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can
Woman run over, killed by own car in Charlotte Park, police say
(FILE)
Man identified as 5th person to drown at Percy Priest Lake in 2023
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies
A train derailed in Nashville Monday morning.
Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Nashville

Latest News

Our heatwave continues on Tuesday before a brief cool down for the end of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Heatwave continues for another day
Monday evening First Alert forecast
Isolated showers and storms are possible today and on Wednesday. Sunday will bring a better...
First Alert Forecast: Very hot weather through midweek
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like stretch continues