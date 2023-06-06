First Alert Forecast: Hazy sunshine from wildfire smoke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be hot and slightly less humid than yesterday with a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon.

The high will be near 90 again this afternoon and you may notice a good haze to our sky today and tomorrow and that’s because smoke from Canadian wildfires will start to drift into the Mid State over the next couple of days.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the far NW middle Tennessee until midnight tonight. Those very sensitive to the air quality should limit their time outside, especially those with respiratory diseases such as Asthma.

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the day from a cold front that will drop in from the north. It will still be quite warm with the high in the upper 80s.

Behind the front, highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid-80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

We are looking at plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s for the afternoon.

By Saturday our temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with a few more afternoon clouds, but still, plenty of sunshine to go around. Despite the warm-up, the humidity will NOT make a comeback this weekend.

Sunday we should push back near 90 with some showers and storms pushing in late in the afternoon.

