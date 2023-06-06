First Alert Forecast: Cold front late Wednesday to provide a refreshing end to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another hot one’s in store today. Cooler weather will close out the week.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through today for Stewart and Montgomery counties in Tennessee and Trigg and Christian counties in Kentucky. Children, the elderly, and people with breathing difficulties should take it easy out & about this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect today for Trigg, Christian, Stewart, and Montgomery counties. (WSMV)

This afternoon will be hot and moderately humid. Highs will be around 90 degrees or so. The sky will remain mostly sunny, but hazy at times because of Canadian wildfire smoke.

A shower or two will be possible late tomorrow, along a cold front that’ll move in from the Midwest. We will have more cloud cover in the area, too, making for slightly lower afternoon temperatures.

Rain chance late tomorrow in Nashville will be 30%.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will start with areas of fog. Once that lifts and dissipates, temperatures will climb into the low 80s. Humidity will drop during the afternoon.

Refreshing air for early June will continue into Friday, as well.

THIS WEEKEND:

Hotter weather is expected this weekend. Saturday looks dry. Late Sunday, showers and storms will move in. Right now, it appears isolated strong-severe storms will be possible. This threat may increase as we get closer to Sunday. We’ll keep you posted.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks warm, but even warmer weather will take over by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

