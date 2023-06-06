Eagle nest knocked down by land clearing company in North Nashville, TWRA seeking to prosecute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An eagle’s nest was knocked out of a tree by a land clearing company approximately four days ago in North Nashville, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Sgt. Kaleb Stratton reports an eagle nest was in a tree with two eaglets in it on West Trinity Lane. The nest was knocked down by a land clearing company that was working a job on the property.

Both of the eaglets were located and appear to be OK, Stratton said. The adult eagles are still in the area protecting their young.

“I have spoken with Dr. (Michael) Jones with the American Eagle Foundation. We believe the eaglets should be fine but will continue to monitor them,” Stratton said.

No charges have been filed at this time, however, the TWRA is working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prosecute this case federally, according to Stratton.

