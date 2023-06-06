Eagle nest knocked down by land clearing company in North Nashville, TWRA seeking to prosecute

No charges have been filed at this time, however, the TWRA says it’s working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to prosecute this case federally.
TWRA: Eagle nest knocked down by land clearing company in North Nashville
TWRA: Eagle nest knocked down by land clearing company in North Nashville(TWRA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An eagle’s nest was knocked out of a tree by a land clearing company approximately four days ago in North Nashville, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Sgt. Kaleb Stratton reports an eagle nest was in a tree with two eaglets in it on West Trinity Lane. The nest was knocked down by a land clearing company that was working a job on the property.

Both of the eaglets were located and appear to be OK, Stratton said. The adult eagles are still in the area protecting their young.

“I have spoken with Dr. (Michael) Jones with the American Eagle Foundation. We believe the eaglets should be fine but will continue to monitor them,” Stratton said.

No charges have been filed at this time, however, the TWRA is working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prosecute this case federally, according to Stratton.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
Woman hit, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can
Woman run over, killed by own car in Charlotte Park, police say
(FILE)
Man identified as 5th person to drown at Percy Priest Lake in 2023
Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies

Latest News

Metro parks develop trail safety app
Metro parks develop trail safety app
Metro Parks has seen a significant increase in rescue missions in places like the Stones River...
Metro Parks sees increase in rescues, launches new safety app
Car ends up in house after crash
Car ends up in house after crash
Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality
Wildfire smoke is impacting air quality
Two hospitalized after south Nashville stabbing