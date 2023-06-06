Authorities see spike in drowning deaths on Percy Priest Lake

Three people have died on the lake in the past two weeks.
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.(NFD)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly half of all boating-related drowning deaths in Tennessee this year happened right here just outside of Nashville.

There have been five drowning deaths on Percy Priest Lake in about a month. Many boaters said they aren’t just hearing about these accidents, they’re seeing them happen.

“We didn’t see him go in, but we saw the pontoon boats and everyone partying, having a good time,” Dave Mabry said of a death in the Party Cove area of the lake.

All of a sudden, Mabry said boaters started to panic and minutes later Nashville Fire Department, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Nashville Office of Emergency Management boats rushed to the area.

“We were in Party Cover and we were probably, maybe a hundred yards, from where the person drowned,” Mabry said.

Just days after that drowning on May 27, the same group of agencies rushed to the Cook Recreation Area of the lake on June 4. Officials said 32-year-old Jorge Ventura drowned while trying to pull his broken-down boat to shore.

“It’s tragic, I’ve been coming here with my husband and our boat for 10 years and we have not had this many drownings in such a short period of time since we’ve been here,” Lisa Montgomery said.

TWRA said Montgomery is right. The number of drowning deaths on Percy Priest Lake this year is already more than half of the deaths from last year.

“To have a family member go under and not come back up it just absolutely breaks my heart,” Montgomery said.

Most of the people drowning aren’t wearing life jackets, so search crews are begging people to not only wear them at all time, but make sure your sober and paying attention to people jumping in the water.

“People say it’s going to mess up my tan. OK, well wear it like a diaper, wear it like pear or underwear and sit on it so you float waist deep,” Mabry said. “Just be safe and be smart. That’s the best thing I can say.”

Before you jump into the water, make sure you’re protecting yourself because boaters are praying these numbers don’t get any higher.

