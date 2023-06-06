Altercation involving two men and sword reported in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was taken into custody on Monday following reports of an altercation involving a sword, Smokey Barn News reports.

Emergency crews arrived at a Springfield home in the 2500 block of Queen Anne Court, according to SBN. An altercation between two men was reported to police, and the 911 caller said serious injuries from a sword were possible.

An officer holds the sword that was allegedly used in an altercation between two men in Springfield. (Smokey Barn News)

A medical helicopter was placed on standby, but crews were told to stand down after discovering both men had minor injuries. The two were transported to nearby hospitals in separate ambulances.

One of the men appeared to be handcuffed as he entered the ambulance, SBN reports.

The sword was taken into evidence. The Springfield Police Department is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.