3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested and a fourth person is wanted in connection to the targeted shooting that left a four-year-old girl dead, according to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

Chief Drake announced the arrests of 23-year-old Trey Dennis, 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis and 20-year-old Keimari Johnson for criminal homicide on Tuesday. Lamarion Buchanan, 19, has been identified as the fourth suspect and is still at large.

The four are alleged of pulling up to the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue last Tuesday night and two of them fired rifle rounds into the victim’s car containing the 4-year-old girl. Two other children and the adult driver were not seriously hurt, police say.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives last Friday.

Drake said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

The 4th defendant, Lamarion Buchanan, 19, is at large. See him or know where he is? Pls📞Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/6wg3ap03Sl — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2023

