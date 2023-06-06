3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Metro Police said the motive for this targeted shooting remains under investigation.
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested and a fourth person is wanted in connection to the targeted shooting that left a four-year-old girl dead, according to Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

Chief Drake announced the arrests of 23-year-old Trey Dennis, 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis and 20-year-old Keimari Johnson for criminal homicide on Tuesday. Lamarion Buchanan, 19, has been identified as the fourth suspect and is still at large.

The four are alleged of pulling up to the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue last Tuesday night and two of them fired rifle rounds into the victim’s car containing the 4-year-old girl. Two other children and the adult driver were not seriously hurt, police say.

Related Coverage:
‘Significant advancements’ in shooting investigation that killed 4-year-old girl, police say
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives last Friday.

Drake said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
Woman hit, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can
Woman run over, killed by own car in Charlotte Park, police say
(FILE)
Man identified as 5th person to drown at Percy Priest Lake in 2023
Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies

Latest News

4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Na
Clarksville Police searching for 16-year-old O'Jarrion Griffin after shooting death of woman in...
Police: 14-year-old arrested, 16-year-old suspect at large after allegedly shooting woman in Clarksville
Metro Police arrest ‘most wanted’ theft suspect
Canadian wildfire smoke could cause issues in Middle TN