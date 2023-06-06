2 stabbed in Brentwood neighborhood, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were stabbed in a Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The stabbing happened at 5544 Hill Road, according to officers at the scene. One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after running to a neighbor’s house for help, according to police. Another victim drove miles away to the area of Vance Avenue in North Nashville.

The victim was later transported to Vanderbilt with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.