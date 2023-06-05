Your guide to CMA Fest in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest will be dominating downtown Nashville with all things country music from June 8-11.

Not only will the 50th CMA Fest host many locals but people from all over the world are expected to attend one of the biggest four days country music has to offer. With that comes many things attendees and those not attending need to know.

CMA Fest has released a guide for those who are seasoned veterans and first-timers.

“We know attending CMA Fest for the first time is thrilling, but it can also be a bit overwhelming. So much to do, so little time, right?! Before you get to Nashville, here are some important things to know:”

Making your way around CMA Fest “The CMA Fest footprint extends a little over two square miles, so there’s a lot of ground to cover! The most efficient way to get around is by foot, but we also have complimentary shuttles. Maps are available here , and in the CMA Connect App .”

CMA Fest venues and vendors are cashless, so, be sure to pack your credit/debit cards or set up Apple/Google Pay on your phone.

Clear bag policy “Clear bags are required at all CMA Fest venues and stages. They must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″. In addition to a clear bag, a small clutch bag or wallet 6.5″ x 4.5″ or smaller is allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items.”

Prohibited items “There are a few things you’ll need to leave at home. These include, but are not limited to: inflatables, cameras with detachable lenses/selfie sticks, chairs, coolers, drones, firearms and weapons, flags, outside food & beverage, umbrellas. For the complete list, please reference our Prohibited Items List and Event Policy .”

What to pack (along with your clear bag & refillable water bottle) Phone with CMA Connect App downloaded & tickets ready! Plus a phone charger or external battery. Sunglasses & sunscreen Boots made for walkin’ (but, really, any comfortable shoe) Rain coat or poncho, just in case Photo ID for alcohol purchases

For more information about CMA Fest, including FAQs, maps and more click here.

