Woman ran over, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can in Charlotte Park, police say
There were no other vehicles involved in this fatal accident, according to Metro Police.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A woman died after being run over by her car that was left in gear while she was moving her trash can at a home in Charlotte Park, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police say on Monday afternoon, a woman was moving her trash can at a home on American Road when her car ran her over after leaving it in gear.
This is a developing story, check back for udpates.
