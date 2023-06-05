Woman ran over, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can in Charlotte Park, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A woman died after being run over by her car that was left in gear while she was moving her trash can at a home in Charlotte Park, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say on Monday afternoon, a woman was moving her trash can at a home on American Road when her car ran her over after leaving it in gear.

There were no other vehicles involved in this fatal accident, according to MNPD.

This is a developing story, check back for udpates.

