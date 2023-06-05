What to know ahead of the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest won’t be the only show in town over the weekend as the Smyrna Police Department is gearing up for another year of the Great Tennessee Air Show.

Police say the air show will bring some park and road closures slated for Thursday through Sunday.

Road closures for the Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna (Smyrna)

The town of Smyrna reports traffic delays are to be expected in the area during the road closures.

“For safety reasons, no one is permitted to sit or park anywhere along the closed roadways including in the grass at the cloverleaf intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and North Lowry Street or in the grass areas along Fitzhugh Drive,” Smyrna said in a release.

