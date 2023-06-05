Wanted man escapes hospital after Robertson County crash, THP says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a wanted man who allegedly escaped Skyline Medical Center after a crash near Cross Plains on Monday.

THP says they’re looking for Steven Horner, who’s wanted on active warrants out of Robertson County.

Horner was allegedly involved in a crash near Cross Plains and was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. He later left the hospital, THP said.

If you have any information or see Horner, you’re asked to call 615-741-3091 & request to speak to Trooper Alexander.

