Study: Tennessee ranks among 2023′s best economies in the U.S.

Tennessee also saw the second-highest change in GDP behind Idaho at No. 1, the study said.
Economy
Economy(DC Bureau)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know that the state of Tennessee has one of the 15-best economies in 2023?

According to a new study from WalletHub, the Volunteer State has the 15th best economy among states in the U.S.

“U.S. economic growth depends heavily on the performance of individual states. But some contribute more than others. California, for instance, is on track to overtake Germany as the world’s fourth largest economy,” the study said.

When it comes to Tennessee’s economy, it ranked 6th for economic activity, 9th for economic health, and 37th for innovation potential, according to the study.

Source: WalletHub

“In order to determine which states are pulling the most weight even during this time of economic difficulty caused by inflation, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength,” the study said. “Our data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.”

