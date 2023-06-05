Shooting in Antioch leaves one person injured

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot in the early morning hours on Monday in Antioch.

According to Metro Nashville Police, officers responded to a shooting on Billingsgate Road and Franklin Limestone Road around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said one person was critically injured in the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. It happened in the Highlands of Piccadilly subdivision (Antioch).



Investigators say around 4:30 Monday morning, neighbors heard several gunshots and saw a man had been shot outside of this car. pic.twitter.com/dW6Kxptr9N — Joylyn Bukovac (@joylynrbukovac) June 5, 2023

