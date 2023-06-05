Shooting in Antioch leaves one person injured
The shooting occurred early Monday morning on Billingsgate Road.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot in the early morning hours on Monday in Antioch.
According to Metro Nashville Police, officers responded to a shooting on Billingsgate Road and Franklin Limestone Road around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police said one person was critically injured in the shooting and no suspects have been identified.
