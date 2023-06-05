Search underway for man accused of touching himself at Gallatin public pool

Police said the man laid next to and stared at a female at the pool, making her uncomfortable.
The man allegedly stared at a female while touching himself inappropriately.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly touched himself inappropriately while staring at a woman at a Gallatin public pool, according to the Gallatin Police Department.

On May 29, the man allegedly went to the Civic Center’s outdoor pool and paid to enter. Police said he then laid down next to a female and stared at her, making her uncomfortable.

The female moved seats, and the suspect followed, finding a spot beside her once again. Police said the suspect was then caught on video staring at the female and touching himself.

The victim alerted staff, who asked the suspect to leave before the police arrived.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact GPD Master Police Officer J. Perry at 615-452-1313 or jperry@gallatinpd.org.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

