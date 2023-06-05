Reported explosion at site of private gun range in Wilson County under investigation

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three separate agencies are investigating reports of an explosion of a property on South Mount Juliet Road on Saturday night.

The private property where the reported explosion occurred is the same where neighbors complained to WSMV4 Investigates that a gun range has sent bullets flying through their properties.

Neighbors told WSMV4 Investigates that the owner of the property uses the shooting range for tactical training for employees of his security guard company.

A neighbor said the explosion happened around 6:15 p.m. on June 3 following a series of shots fired.

Above the property are Tennessee Valley Authority power lines, and a spokesman said none of those lines were damaged, but TVA police are investigating in coordination with the Wilson County Sheriff’s department.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said deputies responded Saturday evening to multiple calls of an explosion, but could say nothing else pending an open investigation.

The owner of the property, Jack Byrd, has been featured in a series of WSMV 4 Investigations, in which several of his current or former employees were found to be wearing police identification, but were not certified law enforcement.

Byrd issued WSMV4 Investigates a statement Monday evening, reading in part, “We have fully cooperated with all investigations and will continue to do so. At this time the sensationalism created by the neighbors allegations are causing authorities to have to sort fact from fiction.”

