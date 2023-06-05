PHOTOS: Boat catches fire in Hardin County

The boat caught fire in the Tennessee River Saturday morning, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.
Boat fire in Savannah
Boat fire in Savannah(Hardin County Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat with at least one passenger on board caught fire over the weekend, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the Savannah boat ramp at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and discovered the boat on fire in the Tennessee River, according to HCFD. Crews said one person aboard suffered minor burns and was transported for treatment.

Police closed the ramp to allow crews to clean up and remove the boat.

