Overturned semi-truck blocks one lane on I-24 near Coffee County line

Officials said the crash is between the Epps Mill Road exit and the Coffee County line.
Overturned semi on I24
Overturned semi on I24(THP Nashville)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash after a semi-truck overturned on Interstate 24 at Mile Marker 93 on Monday afternoon, according to THP.

Officials said the crash is between the Epps Mill Road exit and the Coffee County line.

One lane is blocked and will remain closed while crews work to recover the truck.

Officials have not reported any injuries.

