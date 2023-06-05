Overturned semi slows traffic on I-65

The tractor-trailer flipped into the median on the interstate near Lewisburg.
Overturned semi in Maury County
Overturned semi in Maury County(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer slowed down traffic on Interstate 65 as it rested on its side across the median, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The overturned vehicle was reported on Monday at around 5:30 a.m. at Exit 37 near Lewisburg. THP said the driver was attempting to pull over, but drove off the roadway and overcorrected the vehicle.

The left southbound lane was blocked as a result of the crash.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

