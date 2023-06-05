Overturned semi slows traffic on I-65

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer slowed down traffic on Interstate 65 as it rested on its side across the median, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The overturned vehicle was reported on Monday at around 5:30 a.m. at Exit 37 near Lewisburg. THP said the driver was attempting to pull over, but drove off the roadway and overcorrected the vehicle.

The left southbound lane was blocked as a result of the crash.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

🚨Traffic Alert🚨

I-65 at exit 37 overturned Tractor trailer in the median. Please drive carefully while emergency personnel try and clean up the scene. pic.twitter.com/nigPXfiYWU — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) June 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.