Officials: Man wanted for child sex crimes after 16-year-old found in his apartment

John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.
John White, 38, is wanted by police in connection to child sex crimes.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are asking for public assistance Monday after they said they are seeking a man wanted for child sex crimes.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said 38-year-old John White is wanted for two counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition of a minor.

WOIO reports the charges stem from an incident that took place on May 7.

U.S. Marshals said police recovered a 16-year-old from White’s apartment.

Officials said White is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Cleveland and Akron area.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24
Nashville Office of Emergency Management
Body recovered near Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California officials: Florida picked up asylum-seekers on Texas border and flew them to Sacramento
Comedian and actor Matt Rife's "ProbleMATTIC World Tour" will make a stop in North Charleston...
Comedian Matt Rife coming to Nashville for his ‘ProbleMATTic Tour’
Police search for man who allegedly touched himself inappropriately at a public pool.
Search underway for man accused of touching himself at Gallatin public pool
Update: Covenant School shooter's writings case