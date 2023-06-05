Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting to play in Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball game in Nashville

“The most patriotic softball game in America, Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball, is back!”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball game is back in Nashville with music stars, pro athletes and more will compete to raise scholarship funds for America’s fallen and disabled service members spouses, and children, according to the Nashville Sounds.

Two of the police officers that responded to the Covenant School shooting have been added to the softball game rosters as honorary first responders. Officer Michael Collazo (Team Riley Green) and Detective Zachary Plese (Team Jelly Roll) will be part of the action Monday night while three more officers who responded to the shooting will also be at the game.

Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

"The most patriotic softball game in America, Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball, is back! Join Folds of Honor Tennessee for a night of Nashville's hottest musicians, professional athletes, comedians, and on-air talent going head to head in an exhibition softball game to raise scholarship funds for America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders, spouses and children," Tennessee Folds of Honor said.

Celebrity players include Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Brantley Gilbert, Michael Chandler, Taylor Lewan, Cortland Finnegan, Julia Cole, Jerry Stackhouse and more!

