Neighbors concerned as Gallatin Police search for armed and dangerous suspect

One scared neighbor described what she saw moments after the shooting.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live near a shooting on Airport Road in Gallatin said they feel uneasy while police search for a suspect.

The Gallatin Police Department is searching for a man after an attempted homicide. Police said the incident happened at a Twice Daily on Airport Road.

“We saw tape and cops and crime scene investigators,” said Chelsie Carson, a woman who lives in a nearby neighborhood. “[It’s] like something you’d see in a movie.”

Around five Gallatin Police officers rushed to the Twice Daily after calls of a shooting. Carson said the place had reopened a week ago.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, officials said and argument between workers turned into a shooting. When officials arrived, they could only find and arrest Imani Wright. The other person, William Henry Rutherford, got away. Officers said they believe Rutherford is armed and dangerous.

“I definitely hope they find him. That would make everyone feel a little bit safer,” Carson said.

Police said a number of agencies are now on the lookout.

