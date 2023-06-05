Nashville pastor encourages church goers to continue to show up after incident

Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a church usher on Sunday morning.
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.(WSMV)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in jail after he allegedly attacked a church usher with a gun on Sunday at Cornerstone Church.

Police said Deangelo Lavender hit the usher in the head with a gun. The usher was able to get him to drop the gun and keep it away from him. Two other men were able to restrain Lavender until police arrived.

A local pastor said as times change, church leaders will have to change their way of doing things as well.

Bishop Marcus Campbell has guided The Church at Mt. Carmel for 18 years. In that time, he says he’s seen a lot of change.

“Church used to be a place that people respected, you didn’t hear a lot about anybody doing anything with the churches,” Campbell said.

Now you do. A major consideration for church leaders is making sure people can come and go safely, and that’s led to hiring security.

“We didn’t have security here but we have private security in plain clothes so they wont be noticeable,” Campbell said.

He said incidents like the one that happened at Cornerstone Church are scary, but that churchgoers shouldn’t live in fear.

”Don’t let nobody take your life when we ain’t able to get up and go where we want to go and enjoy like we been able to enjoy, worship, praise like we’ve been able to worship and praise we’re taking our life away and I’m just encouraging everybody to live.,” Campbell said.

The bishop said believers need to think of criminals too.

″For those that are creating these crimes because for someone to get to that point to feel that way you know they need prayer and love too,” Campbell said. “We all need prayer and love.”

Campbell also had a message for Cornerstone Church members. He said for them not to lose hope and continue to serve.

