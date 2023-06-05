Nashville officials recover body near Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake

Officials made the recovery after the storms passed.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) recovered a person who was last seen going underwater Sunday afternoon near the Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake.

Officials said their search for the person initially paused due to the storms. After the storms passed, the search resumed and the body was recovered a short time later.

The initial call for a person in the water was made around 4 p.m. and emergency crews responded to 12230 Old Hickory Blvd and launched rescue efforts. The witness told emergency personnel that the swimmer had not been seen for about 15 minutes.

Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews then launched a boat and crews on land and began to investigate. Officials said there are limited ways for anyone to access the area where the call came from.

NFD told the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency that they found an abandoned boat on another part of the cove.

After speaking with a person who claimed to be the last to see the person who went underwater, both teams marked off the area.

The body was recovered around 7:30 p.m.

