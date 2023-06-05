Nashville officials delay water rescue, recovery due to storms

Officials said they all still launched in their boats, but are not actively searching the water at this time. Officials said they will resume when the storm passes.
Nashville Office of Emergency Management
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management are searching for a person who went under water at 12230 Old Hickory Blvd.

Crews with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) were called to 12230 Old Hickory Blvd for reports of a water rescue on Sunday afternoon.

A caller said a person went in the water and had not been seen for about 15 minutes, according to officials.

Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews then launched a boat and crews on land and began to investigate. Officials said there are limited ways for anyone to access the area where the call came from.

NFD notified the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and their crews that they found an abandoned boat on an additional part of the cove.

After speaking with a person who claimed to be the last to see the person who went underwater, both teams marked off the area.

OEM drivers are on the way, but there is extra risk because of a thunderstorm warning. Teams left the area because of lightning

As of 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, officials said they all still launched in their boats. However, they are not actively searching the water at this time. Officials said they will resume when the storm passes.

