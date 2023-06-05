Man wanted after allegedly stealing over 10 chainsaws from stores in Warren Co., Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warren County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who allegedly recently stole nearly $10,000 worth of chainsaws from stores in Warren County and Mt. Juliet.

Deputies responded to Tri Green Equipment on Shangra La Lane to reports of a burglary. As they arrived they were told a window to the store had been shattered and about 10 Stihl chainsaws with an approximate value of $7,500 had been stolen, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators with WCSD obtained security video from the manager of the store and saw two men driving a newer model Toyota Highlander pulling into the parking lot after 1 a.m. on May 18. One of the men was seen entering the store through the shattered side window and removing chainsaws.

Through their investigation, WCSD found that a Tri Green Equipment store in Mt. Juliet was also burglarized in mid-May where the same type of chainsaw was stolen. Detectives with Mt. Juliet Police used a license plate reader to identify the Toyota Highlander’s license plate used in the burglary.

MJPD was also able to identify one of the suspects believed to be involved in both burglaries.

Warren Co. Sherrif’s Department says they’re searching for 22-year-old Gary Dewayne Simmons II. Simmons is wanted for burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

“If you have any information on the location of Mr. Gary Dewayne Simmons, II, or the name of the other suspect involved I this crime, please contact Investigator Spencer Pryor or Investigator Gary Kemper at (931) 473-8032, or through the non-emergency number for the 911 Center at (931) 668-7000,” the sheriff’s department said.

