Man identified as 5th person to drown at Percy Priest Lake in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the fifth drowning victim at Percy Priest so far in 2023.

TWRA officials say Jorge Guevara Ventura, 32, of Davidson County, went under the water at the lake’s Cook Recreation Area Sunday afternoon and did not resurface.

A preliminary investigation shows two men, Daniel Garcia and Ventura, were boating on the lake when their boat broke down. Ventura entered the water to try and pull the boat to shore using rope, according to TWRA.

Ventura began to struggle, TWRA said, and Garcia could not save him.

Officers responding to the scene were given an approximate location to search and a marker was deployed.

The Metro Office of Emergency Management and Nashville Fire Department responded to assist in the search, and divers made a recovery just after 7 p.m.

According to the TWRA, there have been 12 boating-related fatalities in Tennessee so far in 2023, with five of those deaths occurring on Percy Priest Lake.

Just last week, a Hermitage doughnut shop owner drowned at the lake.

