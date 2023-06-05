Here’s what you should bring to CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The biggest names in country music will be in Nashville this week to perform at CMA Fest beginning on Thursday.

The weather is expected to be warm, and the crowds will be as big as ever, so here’s what you should bring to ensure you have a good time:

Cashless event

CMA Fest venues and vendors are cashless, so be sure to bring a debit or credit card. You can also use Apple or Google Pay on your phone.

Clear bags

Clear bags are required at all CMA Fest venues and stages. They must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12″ by 12″ by 6. A small clutch or wallet is allowed.

Sunscreen

The weather is expected to be warm, with highs in the 80s throughout the festival with a high UV index. Sunscreen will keep you protected.

You should also bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated.

You should also bring:

Phone with CMA Connect App downloaded & tickets ready! Plus a phone charger or external battery

Raincoat or poncho, just in case

Photo ID for alcohol purchases

What not to bring

Prohibited items include but are not limited to inflatables, cameras with detachable lenses/selfie sticks, chairs, coolers, drones, firearms and weapons, flags, outside food & beverage, and umbrellas. For the complete list, please reference CMA Fest’s Prohibited Items List and Event Policy.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.