Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Harvest teenager was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer across the Tennessee Valley.

According to officials, after 18-year-old Logan Martin applied for a position as a Corrections Officer he came to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO received a tip that Martin had stolen blue lights from the Madison County Career Tech Law Enforcement vehicle and placed them in his car. He used lights to pull over drivers in Limestone County, Madison County, Jackson County and Lincoln County, Tenn.

He used lights to pull over drivers in Limestone County, Madison County, Jackson County and Lincoln County, Tenn. (LCSO)

A search warrant was obtained for Martin’s 2-door 2008 Toyota Solara. Blue lights were discovered in the front and back of his car, dash cameras, a police radio and other law-enforcement-related items from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police Department were found inside.

After Captain Tammy Waddell and Captian Caleb Durden interviewed Martin, he confessed to impersonating an officer across the Valley.

Martin was arrested and charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer, he has since been released on a $2,500 bond.

The LCSO is asking that if anyone was pulled over by Martin in the Tennessee Valley area to reach out to Captain Caleb Durden at (256) 232-0111.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.