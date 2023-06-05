Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline

“Please continue to check with your airline regarding your flight status. Safe travels!”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop at the Nashville airport Monday morning, according to the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The announcement of the ground stop being lifted came down at 11:18 a.m. by BNA.

“11:18 a.m. UPDATE: The FAA has lifted the ground stop at BNA. Please continue to check with your airline regarding your flight status. Safe travels,” BNA tweeted.

In an 11 a.m. update, the airport tweeted that aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA, but arrivals remain grounded.

“11 a.m. UPDATE: Aircraft are beginning to depart at BNA. Arriving aircraft continue to be on a ground stop at their airport of origin,” BNA said.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” BNA said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24
Shooting on Parkway Place Clarksville
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after shooting in Clarksville
Nashville Office of Emergency Management
Body recovered near Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

Isolated showers and storms are possible today and on Wednesday. Sunday will bring a better...
First Alert Forecast: Very hot weather through midweek
Ground stop lifted at BNA
Train derailment causes fuel leak
CMA Fest logo
Your guide to CMA Fest in downtown Nashville