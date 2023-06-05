Getting around CMA Fest: Road closures, parking, rides & more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For four days and nights, downtown Nashville will be bustling with country-music fanatics during CMA Fest from Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11.

CMA Fest is expected to see tens of thousands of people flocking to Nashville, and with that, road closures and traffic delays will be expected throughout the event. The Nashville Department of Transportation shared a list of road closures that began on June 1.

NDOT says closures will occur on a rolling basis and change throughout the four-day event, “Other than 1st Ave, all NB/SB roads will remain open during the event, including 2nd, 3rd, & 4th Ave.”

⚠🎸 Event road closures for @CountryMusic Fest begin today. Closures will occur on a rolling basis & change throughout the duration of the event.



📌Other than 1st Ave, all NB/SB roads will remain open during the event, including 2nd, 3rd, & 4th Ave.https://t.co/QHZM6AZqGS pic.twitter.com/5oLvIdyeNc — Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) June 1, 2023

For those driving downtown, CMA Fest released parking information for Nissan Stadium and Nashville near the festival.

If you’re wanting to park at Nissan Stadium, drivers can purchase a four-day parking pass on Ticketmaster for about $130.

“Parking lots at Nissan Stadium open at 9:00 AM each morning and allow one exit and re-entry before 4:00 PM. Vehicles must be cleared two hours after the show ends each night,” CMA Fest said.

CMA Fest says that to park near CMA Fest downtown, you’ll need to check out Nashville Downtown Partnership’s interactive parking map and parking guide.

Shuttles will also be accessible daily and nightly for four-night pass holders, and every stop is ADA accessible, according to CMA Fest.

Here’s a look at the shuttle schedule:

Daytime shuttle stop locations 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Nighttime shuttle stop locations 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.:

Nissan Stadium: Pickup only on Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A

2nd Ave N: on 2nd Ave N between Commerce St and Church St

Commerce St: on Commerce St between Rep John Lewis Way and 4th Ave N

CMA Fest says WeGo Star will be running a round-trip train service on Saturday, June 10, departing Lebanon at 4 p.m. and arriving at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville at 5 p.m., making five stops on the way at Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage, and Donelson stations.

“The train departs Riverfront Station back to Lebanon one hour after the concert. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for $15 plus a $ 2 processing fee at ticketsnashville.com a month before the event,” CMA Fest said.

For more maps and other information about getting around CMA Fest, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.