First Alert Forecast: Very hot weather through midweek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Very hot and humid weather will continue through Tuesday. The week will end on a notably cooler and less humid note.

TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

This afternoon will be hot & humid. We have a 20-30% chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower in your area.

Any showers will dissipate early this evening. It’ll remain very warm, but pleasant.

Tomorrow will be hot and slightly less muggy than today. No rain is expected.

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the day. Those will form along and in advance of a cold front that will help bring about change in our weather for the end of the week.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Cooler and less humid weather is likely on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll have highs in the low-mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will bounce back to more typical levels of early June this weekend.

A round of showers and storms is currently expected on Sunday.

