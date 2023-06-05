First Alert Forecast: Summer-like stretch continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

STAYING NEAR 90

A hot and slightly humid start to the week across the Mid State with highs near the lower 90s again this afternoon. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm is something I won’t rule out but not everyone will see rain. Keep an eye out for any heavier downpour with a thunderstorm, but there is not severe weather threat today. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will still make a run at 90 again tomorrow with a few afternoon clouds and perhaps a stray rain shower in one or two spots. Most of the area stays dry and we’ll notice a drop in the humidity for the day as well.

COOLER MID-WEEK

By Wednesday out temperatures will take a slight dip back into the mid and upper 80s for the day. Keep an eye out for another stray rain shower in the afternoon, but most if not all of the area stays dry.

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

As we head into the big part of CMA FEST weekend, our weather is looking to mostly cooperate with us.

We’re looking at plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the mid 80s for the afternoon.

By Saturday our temperatures will be back in the upper 80s with a few more afternoon clouds, but still, plenty of sunshine to go around. Despite the warm-up, the humidity will NOT make a comeback this weekend.

Sunday we’ll push back near 90 with a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon.

