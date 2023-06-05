First Alert Forecast: The heatwave continues for another day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -One more day of very hot weather before a front brings some relief. The week will end with much cooler and less humid air. Beware of a hazy sky this week due to Canadian wildfires.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW:

Any showers will dissipate early this evening. It will remain very warm, but pleasant.

Tomorrow will be hot and slightly less muggy than today. No rain is expected. The high will again be in the low 90s.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Clarksville area from midnight to midnight on Tuesday night. The alert includes Trigg, Christian, Stewart and Montgomery Counties. Smoke that has drifted south from Canadian wildfires has drifted into those areas reducing the air quality especially for those with respiratory disease such as Asthma.

Our heatwave continues on Tuesday before a brief cool down for the end of the week. (wsmv)

FRONT ARRIVES WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm later in the day. Those will form along and in advance of a cold front that will help bring about change in our weather for the end of the week. It will still be quite warm with the high in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Cooler and less humid weather is likely on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll have highs in the low-mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will bounce back to more typical levels of early June this weekend with highs near 90.

A round of showers and storms is currently expected on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Another bit of relief with just a few showers and thunderstorms leaving behind much cooler air in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.