FAA enforces ground stop at Nashville airport: ‘No aircraft are currently departing BNA’
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.
The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.
“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” BNA said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
