FAA enforces ground stop at Nashville airport: ‘No aircraft are currently departing BNA’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” BNA said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline. pic.twitter.com/ffbfPDGrMl — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.