FAA enforces ground stop at Nashville airport: ‘No aircraft are currently departing BNA’

“No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline.”
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Federal Aviation Administration enforced a ground stop at the Nashville airport on Monday morning, according to BNA.

The airport tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that the grounding was because of an equipment issue.

“Due to an equipment issue in Memphis, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has enforced a ground stop for BNA. No aircraft are currently departing BNA. Please check the status of flights with your respective airline,” BNA said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

