Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Nashville

There are no current evacuations or threats to the area, according to fire officials.
A train derailed in Nashville Monday morning.
A train derailed in Nashville Monday morning.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Emergency crews responded to a train derailment in Nashville Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. to Veritas Street and Seaboard Drive for reports of a train derailment. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said a locomotive tank derailed in the Radnor Rail Yard, causing a hole and fuel to leak.

NFD crews have contained the flow of fuel and there are no current evacuations or threats to the area, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

