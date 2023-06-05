Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Emergency crews responded to a train derailment in Nashville Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched at about 6:30 a.m. to Veritas Street and Seaboard Drive for reports of a train derailment. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said a locomotive tank derailed in the Radnor Rail Yard, causing a hole and fuel to leak.

NFD crews have contained the flow of fuel and there are no current evacuations or threats to the area, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.



