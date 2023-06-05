Comedian Matt Rife coming to Nashville for his ‘ProbleMATTic Tour’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Viral comedian and TikTok star Matt Rife will be coming to Nashville in 2024 for his “ProbleMATTic Tour.”

Rife will be making a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on June 6, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Central.

Tickets can be purchased online.

