Comedian Matt Rife coming to Nashville for his ‘ProbleMATTic Tour’

Tickets will go on sale for the 2024 concert on June 9.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Viral comedian and TikTok star Matt Rife will be coming to Nashville in 2024 for his “ProbleMATTic Tour.”

Rife will be making a stop at the Ryman Auditorium on June 6, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Central.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

