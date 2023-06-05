Church usher pistol-whipped in Madison

The 72-year-old usher was reportedly struck in the head by a stranger with a handgun on Sunday.
A 23-year-old man was arrested after he attacked an usher in the parking lot of the church.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly struck a man with a pistol outside of a church in Madison.

According to MNPD, a 72-year-old man had just parked his car at Cornerstone Church around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday. While walking toward the church, police said a stranger ran up to him and, without saying a word, hit him in the head with a silver handgun.

The victim is an usher at the church and suffered a laceration to his left ear.

The usher wrestled the gun away from his attacker and threw it into his car, according to the arrest report.

A male witness immediately called 911, and the attacker, identified as 23-year-old Deangelo Lavender, approached him and grabbed the phone from his hand, then attempted to run, according to MNPD. Another man intervened and the two physically restrained Lavender on the grass until officers arrived.

Police said the car Lavender used to drive to the church was stolen from a Lickton Pike driveway earlier that morning.

Lavender was on probation from an aggravated assault conviction in 2020 and is being held without bond on a new assault charge, as well as unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft, vandalism, and drug possession.

