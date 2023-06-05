Body recovered near Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) recovered a person who was last seen going underwater Sunday afternoon near the Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake.

Officials said their search for the person initially paused due to the storms. After the storms passed, the search resumed and the body was recovered a short time later.

Happening Now: OEM divers, @NashvilleFD crews and @tnwildlife have recovered a person who was last seen going under water around 4pm near Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake. Storms in the area paused the search briefly and the recovery was made after the search resumed. — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) June 5, 2023

The initial call for a person in the water was made around 4 p.m. and emergency crews responded to 12230 Old Hickory Blvd and launched rescue efforts. The witness told emergency personnel that the swimmer had not been seen for about 15 minutes.

Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews then launched a boat and crews on land and began to investigate. Officials said there are limited ways for anyone to access the area where the call came from.

NFD told the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency that they found an abandoned boat on another part of the cove.

After speaking with a person who claimed to be the last to see the person who went underwater, both teams marked off the area.

The body was recovered around 7:30 p.m.

