‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

