1 airlifted to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence County

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lawrence County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 43 North near Unity Baptist Church in Summertown, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Three vehicles, including a Lawrence County school bus, were involved. All students are safe, but one of the other crash victims was airlifted to Nashville for medical treatment.

One vehicle caught fire and the other vehicle overturned, officials said.

A replacement bus was sent out to pick up the students and take them to school, the school district said.

A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. (THP)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

