1 airlifted to hospital after school bus crash in Lawrence County

Three vehicles, including a Lawrence County school bus, were involved, officials said.
A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.(THP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lawrence County Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Highway 43 North near Unity Baptist Church in Summertown, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Three vehicles, including a Lawrence County school bus, were involved. All students are safe, but one of the other crash victims was airlifted to Nashville for medical treatment.

One vehicle caught fire and the other vehicle overturned, officials said.

A replacement bus was sent out to pick up the students and take them to school, the school district said.

A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.(THP)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Teen faces charges following deadly crash on I-24
Shooting on Parkway Place Clarksville
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after shooting in Clarksville
Nashville Office of Emergency Management
Body recovered near Cooks Recreational Area on Percy Priest Lake

Latest News

A shooting in Antioch left one person critically-injured Monday morning.
Shooting in Antioch leaves one person injured
Police search for man who allegedly touched himself inappropriately at a public pool.
Search underway for man accused of touching himself at Gallatin public pool
wsmv man wanted in Gallatin
Man accused of touching himself at pool
A train derailed in Nashville Monday morning.
Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Nashville